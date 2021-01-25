Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,820,862,000 after acquiring an additional 165,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,667,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,718. The stock has a market cap of $306.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.07.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

