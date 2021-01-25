Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $49,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $85.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

