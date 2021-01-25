TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 102,463 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 102,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 1.3% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,161. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

