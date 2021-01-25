IBM Retirement Fund Has $3.66 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.05. 113,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

