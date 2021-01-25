Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $327.55. 2,247,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,247,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $328.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

