Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 10,066 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $112,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.3% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 27,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

LMT stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.09. The company had a trading volume of 61,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,062. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.70.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.