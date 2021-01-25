IBM Retirement Fund Buys 96 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock traded down $29.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,036.64. The company had a trading volume of 39,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,014. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,147.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,886.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $45.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,926.07.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

