Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.31. 16,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average of $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

