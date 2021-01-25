SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Cap Reaches $3.48 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. SwftCoin has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.81 or 0.00732097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00047235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.08 or 0.04185568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017268 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

