Bitcoin SV Hits Market Capitalization of $3.36 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.36 billion and $926.41 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for $180.14 or 0.00534342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,713.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.63 or 0.01330742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00042936 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002294 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000218 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,635,014 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.