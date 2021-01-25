Head to Head Contrast: ProSight Global (PROS) vs. Its Peers

ProSight Global (NASDAQ: PROS) is one of 91 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ProSight Global to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get ProSight Global alerts:

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global’s peers have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ProSight Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46% ProSight Global Competitors 0.70% 2.00% 0.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million $38.89 million 9.10 ProSight Global Competitors $12.54 billion $2.57 billion 99.07

ProSight Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ProSight Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 2 1 0 2.33 ProSight Global Competitors 597 2729 2393 121 2.35

ProSight Global presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 13.18%. Given ProSight Global’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProSight Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

ProSight Global peers beat ProSight Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.