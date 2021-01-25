Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. State Street posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,550. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

