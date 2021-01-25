Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.56. 99,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,465. The company has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

