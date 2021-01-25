South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to report earnings per share of $1.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.40. South State also reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of SSB stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,357. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $86.62.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,020,601.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,565,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,359,000 after acquiring an additional 174,780 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in South State by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in South State by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 153,770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in South State by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in South State by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 383,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 63,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

