Ledyard National Bank Has $2.79 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 41.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $163.77. 34,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,809. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.89 and its 200 day moving average is $154.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

