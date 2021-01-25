Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,060 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up about 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $18,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Western Digital by 338.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 143,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,967. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.87.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

