Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 82,372 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,372 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.05. 34,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,329. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

