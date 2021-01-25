National Bank Financial Raises First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$46.00

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on FN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of FN stock traded up C$1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,927. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. First National Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$18.75 and a twelve month high of C$44.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$206.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.86 per share, with a total value of C$375,115.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,492,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,140,518.96.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

