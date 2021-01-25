TD Securities Increases Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.00

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) stock traded up C$0.18 on Monday, hitting C$5.68. The company had a trading volume of 363,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,598. Champion Iron Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$5.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

