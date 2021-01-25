Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $18.81 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the period. Raymond James makes up about 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $18,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $1,282,677.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,307.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $99.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

