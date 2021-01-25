Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) Given New C$0.30 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.48. 2,444,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$190.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. Sherritt International Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$24.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sir Richard Douglas Lapthorne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,317.50.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

