Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,268 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

GOOG stock traded down $27.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,873.62. The company had a trading volume of 78,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,668. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,767.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,628.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.