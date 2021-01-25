Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 2.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Shares of LRCX traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $566.42. The company had a trading volume of 53,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,418. The stock has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.09. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

