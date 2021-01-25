Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 36.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

SW traded down C$1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching C$25.78. 109,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,838. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.39. The company has a market cap of C$939.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$28.23.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$151.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.03, for a total value of C$75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$434,397.06. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,900.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

