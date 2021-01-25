Insight Financial Services Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,994. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.