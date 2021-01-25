Insight Financial Services Acquires New Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,356,000 after buying an additional 265,550 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,997,000 after acquiring an additional 365,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,075,000 after acquiring an additional 131,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.18. 40,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

