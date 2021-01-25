Insight Financial Services Takes $321,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.2% of Insight Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after acquiring an additional 43,325 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,056,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,362,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,843,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $365.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,376. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.05. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $369.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

