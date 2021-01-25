Insight Financial Services Invests $83,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerner accounts for about 0.1% of Insight Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Cerner by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 6.0% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Cerner by 6.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERN. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

In other Cerner news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,314. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

