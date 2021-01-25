Insight Financial Services Invests $36,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $320,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,886.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $241,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $123.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,607. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.21 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.92.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

