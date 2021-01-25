KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases 31,818 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 568,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $44,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 10.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 16.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 7.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.09. 52,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,854. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $11,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,703 shares of company stock valued at $38,517,224. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

