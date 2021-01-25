Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Decreased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.54. 137,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $158.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.22.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

