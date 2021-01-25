Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.90.

A number of analysts have commented on CHKP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.05. 43,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,708. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.14. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

