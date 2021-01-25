Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $43.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.06. 4,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,614. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.