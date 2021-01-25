Brokerages Anticipate Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $0.56. Shopify reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,198.46. 68,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,815. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,147.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,037.12. The stock has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a PE ratio of 761.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,285.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 7,939.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

