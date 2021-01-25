Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/18/2021 – Castle Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

1/15/2021 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Castle Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

12/17/2020 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $57.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSTL traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -454.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $59,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,412,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,962,765.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 47,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $2,651,291.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,403.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 336,008 shares of company stock valued at $20,084,561 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

