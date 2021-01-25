Insight Financial Services Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Insight Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 786,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,879 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,152,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.96. 4,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,314. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.