Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 1,880 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 55,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $47.38. 128,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,427. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.