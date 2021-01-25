Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,812. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.