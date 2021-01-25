Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.75. Welltower posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

Welltower stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.36. 47,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

