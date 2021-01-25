Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $46.02 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 692,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $46,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,793. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

