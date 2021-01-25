Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 304 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $4,234,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $173.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,015. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.10.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

