Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Acquires 22 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth $11,957,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Equinix by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 236,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 58,731 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Equinix by 52.4% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $723.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,971. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 142.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $699.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.37.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

