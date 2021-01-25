Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 167 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after buying an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,803,000 after buying an additional 137,617 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,007,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,029,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,707,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.59. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

