Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) is KAMES CAPITAL plc’s 7th Largest Position

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,099,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,179 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up about 2.4% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $162,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 30.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $22,579,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Albemarle by 60.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after buying an additional 151,951 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 266.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 138,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 100,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 950.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 99,137 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.83. 26,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.95. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.96.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.