Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 311 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,492,245 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.07.

