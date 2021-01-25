Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 386 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 426.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,461,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $117.32. 85,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.