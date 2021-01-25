Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $331,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,529,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $308.60. 588,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,975. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

