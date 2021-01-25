Aeon Reaches One Day Volume of $1,161.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $1,161.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.25 or 0.00419015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000822 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

