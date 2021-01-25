Education Ecosystem Market Cap Achieves $1.99 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $46,074.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.23 or 0.00731213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.77 or 0.04170368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017208 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Token Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LEDUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.