BonusCloud (BXC) One Day Volume Hits $13,917.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $666,821.96 and approximately $13,917.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.23 or 0.00731213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.77 or 0.04170368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017208 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile



According to CryptoCompare, "Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. "